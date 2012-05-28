Bastien Wilmotte

Need a Batman Instant?

Need a Batman Instant? html5 css3 batman dark knight useless audio button fun
For the lovers of Batman, of Christopher Nolan and of Hans Zimmer.
Useless stuff? Yes... I know. :D

- http://www.bastienwilmotte.be/lab/batman

Posted on May 28, 2012
