Florin Capota

Reef Center

Florin Capota
Florin Capota
  • Save
Reef Center logo typography type logotype reef water ocean coral fish sea reef center
Download color palette

Hi everyone, taking some time off the next period, sorry if i don't respond here as usual, wanted to show the evolution of the Reef Center logo, and also a bit of the illustration that will be on their website (still tons of work to do there but i think I have a pretty good direction now). Input appreciated as always

7da161209fef1f9561d3dabf55d56720
Rebound of
R (Reef Center)
By Florin Capota
View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2012
Florin Capota
Florin Capota

More by Florin Capota

View profile
    • Like