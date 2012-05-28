Luke Ritchie

3 Typographic Billboards

Recently completed 3 typographic billboard designs for a company called DSTV - largest satellite television company in Africa..I think..yea..? They are to appear roadside,10 meters high, somewhere in central Africa. Really enjoyed doing this raw stuff. See all 3 here (top 3): Click

