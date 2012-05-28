Trey McKay

Atlantis Inn update

Trey McKay
Trey McKay
  • Save
Atlantis Inn update logo logotype symbol diver scuba atlantis gold inn hotel branding identity typography classic hearts nautical
Download color palette

Currently updating my portfolio and wanted to show some progress on the Atlantis Inn logo I did a while back.

Trey McKay
Trey McKay
Product Designer @ Facebook Developer Platform

More by Trey McKay

View profile
    • Like