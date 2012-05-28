Asif Aleem

Logo - Motion Graphics

Asif Aleem
Asif Aleem
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo - Motion Graphics logo design motion graphics play video production
Download color palette

I have created an online video community "The Motion Graphics" logo. Please share your remarks.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2012
Asif Aleem
Asif Aleem
Design Leader, Product Designer, Creative Director
Hire Me

More by Asif Aleem

View profile
    • Like