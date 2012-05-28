Nitin Garg

Product listings

Nitin Garg
Nitin Garg
Hire Me
  • Save
Product listings e-commerce shop cycles retail minimal full background georgia web interface
Download color palette

Part of an e-commerce theme for a platform that allows merchants to create self hosted stores quickly. The idea is to keep everything very neutral with black and whites and just one single primary color which merchant can customize accordingly to their brand guidelines.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2012
Nitin Garg
Nitin Garg
I design Interactions, Interfaces & draw things.
Hire Me

More by Nitin Garg

View profile
    • Like