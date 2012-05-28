Hakan Yalcin

Invading Bacteria Iphone Game Design

Invading Bacteria Iphone Game Design game iphone character design concept illustration
Colgate Invading Bacteria Iphone Game Design.
The aim of the game is to protect teeths against the bacteria...

Posted on May 28, 2012
