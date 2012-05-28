Cosmopolitan Cover

This is the cover of a Cosmopolitan magazine I designed for my friend's birthday. The whole magazine has 24 pages.

Pictures were made just for fun. I was inspired by a shooting of the TV-Show "Germany's next Topmodel" in 2008. Styling with all the vegetables was made by myself, too.

Look at the full size cover

Here is a comparison between the original shooting (left) and the result of my one (right).

What do think? Hungry... anybody? :)