Sven

Cosmopolitan Cover

Sven
Sven
  • Save
Cosmopolitan Cover cosmopolitan cover shooting indesign magazine photo vegetables girl model print
Download color palette

This is the cover of a Cosmopolitan magazine I designed for my friend's birthday. The whole magazine has 24 pages.
Pictures were made just for fun. I was inspired by a shooting of the TV-Show "Germany's next Topmodel" in 2008. Styling with all the vegetables was made by myself, too.

Look at the full size cover

Here is a comparison between the original shooting (left) and the result of my one (right).

What do think? Hungry... anybody? :)

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2012
Sven
Sven

More by Sven

View profile
    • Like