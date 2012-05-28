Jesús R. Robles

Amperstand

Amperstand ampersand
Real life wood ampersand for my typography final project. Full version here http://dl.dropbox.com/u/1380659/Amperstand.jpeg

Title suggestion by gui_letters on reddit.

Posted on May 28, 2012
