Alden Haley

Pradaface WIP

Alden Haley
Alden Haley
  • Save
Pradaface WIP christoph waltz pradaface prada typeface type font type design p r a d f c e wip
Download color palette

A few more glyphs from my first typeface. I literally have no clue what I'm doing, but I'm having fun. It's inspired by some of the features of the Prada logo. If I ever get it to where I am semi-pleased with it, I plan on releasing it for freeeeeeee.

0703d9a520fb659303bb01645888b59c
Rebound of
Mordor
By Alden Haley
View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2012
Alden Haley
Alden Haley

More by Alden Haley

View profile
    • Like