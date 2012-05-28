Haziq Mir

Air Growl Theme [PSD]

Air Growl Theme [PSD] air growl theme mac os x notifications helvetica neue shadow clean light dark ui
Because every designer should do some.

Yet to code this. Having some difficulty in making it flexible. But, I will find a solution and post some more, coded.

For now, here is the PSD.

Update 8th July, 2012:
Here's it, coded by Vu Nguyen - http://hey.vu/airgrowl/

Update 10th June, 2012: PSD removed

Posted on May 28, 2012
