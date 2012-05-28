Dan Matutina

Tatsuron
Tatsulok (Triangle) + Turon = Tatsuron

I also "designed" a turon - one of our local deserts.
http://twistedfork.tumblr.com/post/23904781877/tatsuron-turon-has-always-been-my-favorite

Posted on May 28, 2012
