The King of Evil & The Elf

Apart from Pokemon, one of the games I enjoyed playing in the Game Boy was Legend of Zelda. :) I also enjoyed watching the really old Zelda TV series. It usually came after the Super Mario Bros. Super Show. :) Link wasn’t blonde and Ganon was a big bad pig. For this particular illo, I used the humanoid Ganon. :)

Link also used to say “Excuuuuuse me Princess” a lot. :)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDukJL2RAY4