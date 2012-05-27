Andrew Terpening

Half of an Hour

Andrew Terpening
Andrew Terpening
  • Save
Half of an Hour hour time clock half word play type typography
Download color palette

Doing some experimenting with words in what little spare time I currently have. This was more about concept than anything else, so I know the execution is not perfect. If you have any suggestions, I'd be happy to hear them. And not any of that "Change the H." Rather any ideas pertaining as to how to develop a portion would be wonderful!

// It says "HALF HOUR" for those that didn't see it. As an added note, "HALF" is made up of half of each letter in "HOUR"

Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2012
Andrew Terpening
Andrew Terpening

More by Andrew Terpening

View profile
    • Like