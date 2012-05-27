Half of an Hour

Doing some experimenting with words in what little spare time I currently have. This was more about concept than anything else, so I know the execution is not perfect. If you have any suggestions, I'd be happy to hear them. And not any of that "Change the H." Rather any ideas pertaining as to how to develop a portion would be wonderful!

// It says "HALF HOUR" for those that didn't see it. As an added note, "HALF" is made up of half of each letter in "HOUR"

Cheers!