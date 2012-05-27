Half of an Hour

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Doing some experimenting with words in what little spare time I currently have. This was more about concept than anything else, so I know the execution is not perfect. If you have any suggestions, I'd be happy to hear them. And not any of that "Change the H." Rather any ideas pertaining as to how to develop a portion would be wonderful!
// It says "HALF HOUR" for those that didn't see it. As an added note, "HALF" is made up of half of each letter in "HOUR"
Cheers!