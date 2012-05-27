Mitchell Bernstein

Second Try

Second Try twitter chat message mail email notes reminders icons app tweak ios iphone ipad
Polished up the mail, message, and twitter icons. Also added a few more. The middle one is obviously not going to be an app icon.

Rebound of
Mail, Message, and Tweet
By Mitchell Bernstein
Posted on May 27, 2012
