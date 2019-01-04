🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
2019 INSPIRING SMALL BOOK 01 [ Caterpillar ]
Caterpillar (The life of small things) is a visual graphic storytelling book that covers the birth, life and death of a small caterpillar. It is intended to convey a glimpse of the stories in symbolic graphics rather than the exact content of a long description reading. I believe that the stories will be interpreted in a variety of ways due to the phenomenological experience of each person viewing the book.
* This book focuses on the 'process of life' rather than the ending of the determined caterpillar's death.
