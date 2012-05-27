Dana Martin

Thanks, Dribbble!

Dana Martin
Dana Martin
  • Save
Thanks, Dribbble! first shot
Download color palette

I won't be winning awards for my hand-lettering skills anytime soon, but this is heartfelt nonetheless. I'm thrilled to be here! Many, many thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2012
Dana Martin
Dana Martin

More by Dana Martin

View profile
    • Like