Thinkball Press

Thinkball Press
Yep, everyone seems to be doing it these days. But I figure if I keep getting clients sooner or later I'll need to become an LLC and why not throw in the prints, books, posters and everything else I make into that. Getting a small laser cutter this June and so things look to be moving forward. Its not going to be huge and I don't have grand plans of making a fortune, just supplementing my current income.

Posted on May 27, 2012
