Jonna Isaac

Eatrealfoodshield

Jonna Isaac
Jonna Isaac
  • Save
Eatrealfoodshield food truck type food tagline shield
Download color palette

Another go at the Miho Gastrotruck tagline.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2012
Jonna Isaac
Jonna Isaac

More by Jonna Isaac

View profile
    • Like