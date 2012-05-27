Richard Barnes

Classic Ford Show

Classic Ford Show photography classic ford classic cars automotive cars ford
Just finished editing some shots from today's Classic Ford Show -> http://www.beorangedesign.com/blog/classic-ford-show-2012

Posted on May 27, 2012
