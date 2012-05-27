Mike Meulstee

Illustration Friday: Faded

Illustration Friday: Faded
Fullview: http://bit.ly/KVJWFM

I haven’t done an “Illustration Friday” topic in a long while! I decided I wanted to do one this week. I also enjoyed the rough free hand form drawing I was able to do for this project, my typical style is so clean and crisp that this was nice change.

The topic this week was “Faded”

Posted on May 27, 2012
    • Like