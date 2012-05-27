ANDREW&ANN

Lauren Bailey Portfolio Website

Lauren Bailey Portfolio Website wordpress theme portfolio web html css
This design for a portfolio site was built from scratch in wordpress. All the work and identity were designed by our friend, Lauren Bailey.
http://lbaileydesign.com/

Posted on May 27, 2012
