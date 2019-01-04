Final book cover design for Benjamin Vrbicek's upcoming release, Don't Just Send A Resume, published by Fan and Flame. The combination of the beautiful Cottonhouse, designed by @Kevin Cantrell, @Invisible Type (Arlo Vance) and @Andrei Robu worked perfectly alongside @Simon Walker's Blackbike script and Futura PT. The decorative elements – all inspired by stained glass windows – allowed for a refined and stately aesthetic with a contemporary approach of ultimate symmetry and balance. Loved how this project turned out and cannot wait to see it finally in print!