Don't Just Send A Resume

Matt Higgins for Doxology Creative
Don't Just Send A Resume stained glass illustration typography book cover design pastor church book art book cover layout badge graphic design type
Final book cover design for Benjamin Vrbicek's upcoming release, Don't Just Send A Resume, published by Fan and Flame. The combination of the beautiful Cottonhouse, designed by @Kevin Cantrell, @Invisible Type (Arlo Vance) and @Andrei Robu worked perfectly alongside @Simon Walker's Blackbike script and Futura PT. The decorative elements – all inspired by stained glass windows – allowed for a refined and stately aesthetic with a contemporary approach of ultimate symmetry and balance. Loved how this project turned out and cannot wait to see it finally in print!

Building brands that drive culture & empower their community
