Stylized Grain Logo

Stylized Grain Logo grain rough logo cement blue
Inspired by some of the work @Justin Mezzell has done in the past. We were asked to stylize the MM logo a few weeks back for an internal event and figured I'd try this out. It Looks OK to me, but I think I'm going to need some better shadowing techniques in the future.

Posted on May 27, 2012
