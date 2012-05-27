Miro Keller

AXR @ SBHouse Talk

Recently I gave a talk about the AXR Project, including an introduction to the project, 7 problems of current web standards and how to solve them, and a demo of the prototype!

You can watch it on our website (http://axr.vg) or directly on Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QwLY2gYyTFE

Please let me know your thoughts. I'm very open to feedback, conversation and discussions :D

