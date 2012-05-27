Clubs card

Oana Clițan

I have some free time on my hands so I decided to make some new sketches for a project I started long ago: a set of illustrated cards that explain the history and symbolism of playing cards suites. I started with Clubs today.

Posted on May 27, 2012
