Digital Retox – Disruptive Marketing Conference

Digital Retox* is Disruptive Marketing Conference we organize an annual get-together for all creative geeks in Prague. To listen to several tip top disrutpive keynotes during the day and to party at night. The event took place in one of the finest and cosiest Prague art cinemas - Kino Pilotů. In its three halls visitors could listen, workshop, experience and discuss a wide range of technological and business trends that move the world forward these days.​​​​​​​

* UrbanDictionary: Retox is the opposite of detox. To fill ones body with toxins after a cleansing period.

