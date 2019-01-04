BRAINZ

Digital Retox – Disruptive Marketing Conference

BRAINZ
BRAINZ
Hire Us
  • Save
Digital Retox – Disruptive Marketing Conference typography conference design branding event branding
Digital Retox – Disruptive Marketing Conference typography conference design branding event branding
Digital Retox – Disruptive Marketing Conference typography conference design branding event branding
Download color palette
  1. dribble_1.png
  2. dribble_2.png
  3. dribble_2_copy.png

Digital Retox* is Disruptive Marketing Conference we organize an annual get-together for all creative geeks in Prague. To listen to several tip top disrutpive keynotes during the day and to party at night. The event took place in one of the finest and cosiest Prague art cinemas - Kino Pilotů. In its three halls visitors could listen, workshop, experience and discuss a wide range of technological and business trends that move the world forward these days.​​​​​​​

* UrbanDictionary: Retox is the opposite of detox. To fill ones body with toxins after a cleansing period.

Press "L" to show some love!

BEHANCE

View all tags
Posted on Jan 4, 2019
BRAINZ
BRAINZ
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by BRAINZ

View profile
    • Like