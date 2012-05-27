Mikha Makhoul

Faces Of Richness

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul
  • Save
Faces Of Richness web design ui design faces of richness ngo india mircrosite uiux design
Download color palette

wire framing website design to recognize poor artists, painters, wise people in India --NGO Purpose

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2012
Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul

More by Mikha Makhoul

View profile
    • Like