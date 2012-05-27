Javin Ladish

New Rebranding and Portfolio Website

New Rebranding and Portfolio Website
I'm currently working on redesigning my personal brand and portfolio website.

Go take a look!
http://javinladish.com

I still have a few recent projects I need to add to the site, as well as some more fancy jQuery stuff to implement.

Feedback is appreciated!

The logo mark is a cursive L. Holdin' it down for my last name. 8)

Posted on May 27, 2012
