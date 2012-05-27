Logo design for Mean Floss. Hate to admit it but sadly as a design student I'm a bit of a sucker for design contests to make quick bit of cash. Unfortunately spent a few hours coming up with this concept, only to get rejected by the contest holder at the last minute in favor of this:

http://99designs.co.uk/logo-design/contests/create-next-logo-mean-floss-141312/entries/42

Daaaayumn!