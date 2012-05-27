veromadrig

Desplaza Logo

veromadrig
veromadrig
  • Save
Desplaza Logo taxi design brand logo
Download color palette

The idea of the classic cab look taken to more colors, and dinamic look. Client wanted to look fresh, serious but as an enjoyable ride to the people.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2012
veromadrig
veromadrig

More by veromadrig

View profile
    • Like