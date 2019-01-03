André Batista

UI and characters

UI and characters animation illustration 2d game game animation game art
A hyper casual game I've been working on with some friends :)
Check the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/76422031/Jump-FIT-Game-UI-and-Art

Posted on Jan 3, 2019
UI Designer/2D Artist based in Munich, Germany. ✏️
