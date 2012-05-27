Subtle Buttons

Jason Mayo

These are currently built into a framework im building. I thought they looked similar to Anthony's but just a bit more subtle.

I tend not to go crazy with the gradients / shadows. So They are only applied subtly when the user hovers/presses the button.

There is the normal, hover and active state in this shot & coded in CSS3 & LESS (To auto generate different colour buttons) -

http://dabblet.com/gist/2803059

