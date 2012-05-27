James Cipriano

Bookshelf iOS Icon

James Cipriano
James Cipriano
  • Save
Bookshelf iOS Icon ios wood bookshelf icon icons texture reading book iphone app
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2012
James Cipriano
James Cipriano
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by James Cipriano

View profile
    • Like