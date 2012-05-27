Vanity Flair (server-side)

The stats are now being collected. A simple PHP script and MySQL database track shots entering, leaving and moving around 100 most popular shots on Dribbble. Client-side - next.

(edit) The API is alive now.

For example, this - http://api.swapped.cc/dribbble/shots/577403/rank - returns Top 100 ranking stats for this shot.

Consider following to keep an eye on the updates.

Also check out the outcome of my previous Dribbble improvement round - the Is A Follower extension.