Pixiny Logo - A Few Tweaks

Made a few minor changes:

• Increased the line weight on the left side of the P.

• Smoothed out the curve on the left side of the P.

• Adjusted the line weight of the y loop to match that of the P, which changed very slightly when the adjustment described above was made.

• Thickened the upstroke at i-x.

• Made the curve of the n stem less pronounced.

• Adjusted the connection at i-n, which was necessary after adjusting the stem of the n.

