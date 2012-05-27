Matt Vergotis

Book mark

Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Hire Me
  • Save
Book mark branding corporate identity logo logo design verg verg advertising matt vergotis design agency book bookmark mark
Download color palette

(Pardon the pun)

Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Vergotis

View profile
    • Like