Ambre cafe is an online store for specially and carefully selected coffee from all over the world. The high quality products are the foundation that drives the founder of Ambre and her partners forward. We at Amity studio were approached to create a logo and take away items, that incorporates the sensitivity and esthetics of the owner. We came up with an original typography combining the letters A and C, which can be used also as a monogram. The branding is classy and clean with distinctive features that allow it to stand out.

Full project: here

