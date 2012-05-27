Brandon Jacoby

Media Controls

Brandon Jacoby
Brandon Jacoby
  • Save
Media Controls clean light ui light ui buttons media media controls practice
Download color palette

Made this so I could practice the separator lines.
I really like how it turned out! I can really see my own work improving from just a few months ago when I started to get serious about design.

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2012
Brandon Jacoby
Brandon Jacoby

More by Brandon Jacoby

View profile
    • Like