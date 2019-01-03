Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
之至

Life

之至
之至
  • Save
Life art flow illustration typography flat web blue tree green phone branding logo color design taks ux ui app red life service
Download color palette

A Life Service App
All banners are 21:9 in proportion to the user's visual habits
Banner Shadow Auto-Absorbing Makes Banner No longer Monotone
Lantern entrance has high recognition and flexible layout
The layout of clover is more intuitive

之至
之至

More by 之至

View profile
    • Like