Our Pens

Our Pens pencil sword samurai katana wacom pen brush wand stick feather pen
Each of the pens represent our very different and unique role played in the team.
- http://kurechii.com/kurechiians/ -

Hope you guys like the idea :)

Kurechiians
Posted on May 27, 2012
