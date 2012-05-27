Zyen Tee

Kurechiians

Kurechiians
Avatar designs of each lovely members in our studio :3
And yeah, I'm the game artist of my studio :D
- http://kurechii.com/kurechiians/ -

Kurechii is an indie game studio based in Malaysia, published few games such as:-
Reachin' Pichin - http://kurechii.com/portfolio/reachinpichin/
The King's League - http://kurechii.com/portfolio/the-kings-league/
and more - http://kurechii.com/games/

Feel free to check us out and find more about our games!
- http://kurechii.com/ -

