This Box is Ten Years Old

I did this icon in 2002, as an alternative to the original Apple Installer package icons (done by someone else). Posted here primarily as a reminder to Jonas Rask of how old he is. :-)

Dellinger box
Rebound of
Dellinger Box
By Jonas Rask
Posted on May 26, 2012
