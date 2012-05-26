Vector-Inking Self Portrait

This is what happens when you're bored, haha. Your face is always around.

@Aaron Scamihorn, thanks for the killer inspiration! I loved your self portrait's style. It has an inked look. So Awesome! I also watched this tutorial that breaks down vector-inking http://youtu.be/DM96tEAnbGs

http://calebamesbury.com/dribbble/self-portrait-2012.jpg