Vector-Inking Self Portrait

Vector-Inking Self Portrait self portrait illustration vector halftone inking
This is what happens when you're bored, haha. Your face is always around.

@Aaron Scamihorn, thanks for the killer inspiration! I loved your self portrait's style. It has an inked look. So Awesome! I also watched this tutorial that breaks down vector-inking http://youtu.be/DM96tEAnbGs

http://calebamesbury.com/dribbble/self-portrait-2012.jpg

Rebound of
Self Portrait for Bio
By RONLEWHORN
Posted on May 26, 2012
