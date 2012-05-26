Matthew Wagner

Alpha Story Business Cards

business card logo brand identity personal design
My personal business cards. Chose a really heavy stock (#80?) to give a fabric like texture to the print. As opposed to my last business cards, these batch is by far my favorite design and I'll likely stick with it for a little while. (Sorry for the instagram photo)

Posted on May 26, 2012
