Lucas Gladding

Ledger Icon

Lucas Gladding
Lucas Gladding
  • Save
Ledger Icon iphone finance accounting app icon
Download color palette

The icon for Ledger 3.0 as shown on the website. It's amazing what a reflection and a shadow can do.

Find the website here:
www.ledgerapp.com

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Lucas Gladding
Lucas Gladding

More by Lucas Gladding

View profile
    • Like