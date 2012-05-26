Lucas Gladding

Ledger Website

Lucas Gladding
Lucas Gladding
  • Save
Ledger Website iphone finance accounting website
Download color palette

The website for Ledger 3.0 was published this weekend. For anyone interested, you can find it here:

http://www.ledgerapp.com/

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Lucas Gladding
Lucas Gladding

More by Lucas Gladding

View profile
    • Like