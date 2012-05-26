Kevin Moran

Down the Hatch!

Down the Hatch! illustration pill drugs character pop vector
3-Color screen print I'm working on. Still not sure if it's going to work out.

Posted on May 26, 2012
Ehoh! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.
