Ductus Black Italic Revise!

Ductus Black Italic Revise! typography font type design typeface calligraphy roman rustic
Amazing how a month refreshes the mind.
Work on spacing, pumped up the contrast, and add more of a diagonal emphasis on letter forms, rather than the horizontal and vertical set up I had before.

Rebound of
Figurin' Out Reversed Stress
By Thomas Jockin
Posted on May 26, 2012
