Tea Ecommerce: Product Card

Time for tea with a pinch of elegance: today’s shot features brand-oriented product cards for Bennett tea e-commerce website. Split screen, sophisticated geometry, smooth animation, and original typography – that’s what the designer chose for this project. Catch the vibe!

Welcome to check the detailed design case study on Behance.

Bennet Tea Packaging Design
