Tea Ecommerce: Product Card

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Time for tea with a pinch of elegance: today’s shot features brand-oriented product cards for Bennett tea e-commerce website. Split screen, sophisticated geometry, smooth animation, and original typography – that’s what the designer chose for this project. Catch the vibe!
Welcome to check the detailed design case study on Behance.
Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook